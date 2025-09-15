JD Vance Was A Disaster Hosting Charlie Kirk's Podcast

In the video above, I break down JD Vance’s hosting gig on Charlie Kirk’s podcast and what it means. Give it a quick watch.

In case it wasn’t one hundred percent clear what the Trump administration and the right plan to do to use Charlie Kirk’s death as a political weapon, Vance left no doubt when he guest-hosted Charlie Kirk’s podcast.

Vance said in two separate clips on the podcast:

Of course, we have to make sure that the killer is brought to justice. And importantly, we have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years, and I believe as part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin's bullet. We're gonna talk about how to dismantle that.

And how to bring real unity. Real unity that can only come when we tell the truth. And everybody knows that they can speak their mind about the issues of the day without being cut down by a murderer's gun.

…

And while our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left.

JD Vance was making up imaginary statistics about the lunatics in politics coming from the far left and blaming the “destructive” movement of left-wing extremism.

You know, like when all of those left-wing extremists attacked the Capitol after Kamala Harris lost the election in 2024.

Oh, wait a minute.

That never happened because it was Donald Trump and his supporters who attacked the Capitol after Trump lost the 2020 election.

Vance’s podcast hosting gig was a total disaster. It was beneath the executive branch of the government for a sitting vice president to host a podcast where he called for unity out of one side of his mouth while divisively blaming the left, as he provided no evidence to support his claims out of the other side of his mouth.

It was an ugly podcast that the mainstream media treated as business as usual.

JD Vance continues to show that he wasn’t fit to be a U.S. senator, isn’t fit to be the vice president, and will never be fit to be president.

What do you think about Vance’s comments? Share your thoughts below.

Leave a comment