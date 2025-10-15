The Real Reason Why Republicans Are Worried About The No Kings Protest

In the video above, I talk about why Republicans are doing so much to discredit the No Kings protest. I’d be grateful if you gave it a watch.

Three of the six largest protests in US history have taken place when Donald Trump was president. Two of the six largest have occurred during the less than ten months of the second Trump administration. The Hands Off protest and the No Kings protest, which drew 5 million people, should have bothered Republicans, but they didn’t.

Instead, it is the second No Kings protest scheduled for October 18th that has Republicans rattled.

Republican leadership, like Speaker Mike Johnson, has been trying to discredit the protest before it happens.

On Wednesday, Johnson said:

I encourage you to watch. We call it the Hate America rally that’ll happen Saturday. Let’s see who shows up for that. I bet you see pro-Hamas supporters. I bet you see Antifa types. I bet you see the Marxist in full display. The people who don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic.

And that’s what we’re here doing every single day. And I, we’ll continue to come in every morning and tell the American people the plain and simple facts because the facts are gonna win the day. Here, the American people are not stupid. They see what’s going on.

Video of Johnson:

Many people are familiar with Erica Chenoweth’s research, a Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School, which finds that no regime can withstand a challenge of 3.5% of the population.

This is an interesting finding and a great motivator for people who are organizing a protest, but what does it mean in real terms?

In real terms, and in terms that House Republicans understand, a protest of that scale would be a potential signifier of a wave election.

Read more about why Republicans are really worried about No Kings below.