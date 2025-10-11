Donald Trump Will Never Win A Nobel Peace Prize

In the video above, I explain why Trump will never win a Nobel Peace Prize. Please give it a watch.
Donald Trump’s Obama inferiority complex has been driving him to relentlessly campaign to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for years. Frankly, it is embarrassing and beneath the presidency to have a man so shamelessly groveling for an award.
Donald Trump wi…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PoliticusUSA to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.