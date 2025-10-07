Canada's Prime Minister Can Only Sit And Watch Trump's Insane Shutdown Rant

In the video above, I go through Trump’s rant about the shutdown and show the depth of Trump’s decline. Please give it a quick watch.

The media and many people in both parties closely monitor what is happening in the White House each day, and they try to portray it as business as usual, when in fact, there is nothing usual about it.

It was last month when Charlie Kirk was shot that Republicans were calling for the divisive rhetoric to be toned down, but now that the failure of Trump’s presidency has only accelerated, Donald Trump is using the only political tactic that he has ever had.

Trump is not a skilled politician with a large toolbox of strategies and tactics.

Donald J. Trump only knows how to do one thing on the political stage. He knows how to do it well, but it is his only strategy for all occasions.

Trump’s strategy is division.

The problem is that as Donald Trump’s mind falters and abandons him, it becomes more difficult for him to rely on his one tool, so Trump has gotten more simplistic and brutal with his divisiveness, but since his aged mind can’t keep up, he also rambles and abandons topics completely.

One of the White House’s friendly conservative propaganda embeds in the press pool asked Trump, “ What is your message to Democrats ahead of the next vote to open up the government? The American people are saying, open the damn government. What’s your message to them right now?”

Trump’s answer revealed everything.