The top of the ballot in Pennsylvania are fighting with each other as Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano are set to be guest stars at Trump's Saturday rally.
The 1/6 Committee Is Interviewing The Secret Service Agents In Trump’s Motorcade
The 1/6 Committee is interviewing the Secret Service agents who were in Trump's motorcade on the day of the Capitol attack.
MSNBC Fires Tiffany Cross And There Is Already Speculation Jen Psaki Could Replace Her
MSNBC abruptly decided not to renew the contract of Tiffany Cross and canceled her show The Cross Connection immediately. It is being speculated that Jen Psaki could take over her time slot.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Paul Pelosi for His Own Attack
Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Paul Pelosi, in part, for his own attack, because he wasn't standing there with an assault rifle ready to blast away.
Oz Begged Oprah Winfrey To Stay Out Of The Senate Race, So She Endorsed John Fetterman
At a virtual get-out-the-vote event, Oprah Winfrey shook up the PA US Senate race by endorsing John Fetterman for Senate.
Oh Look, Another Republican Candidate Who Paid for An Abortion And Then Voted to Keep Abortion Off the Ballot
Republican Michigan state judge Brian Zahra's ex-wife says he drove her to get an abortion years ago, and she's angry that he voted to block a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution in September.
Kari Lake Promises To Arrest FBI Agents Over Policy That Doesn’t Exist
Kari Lake is tapping into the Qanon conspiracy ecosystem, the favorite habitat of the rabid MAGA vote.
In The Last 24 Hours Both Sheppard Smith And Jake Tapper Have Had Their Shows Canceled
Jake Tapper's brief run as a primetime host on CNN will end after the midterm, and Sheppard Smith had his CNBC show canceled after two years.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Has A Must See Warning About Voting Republican In The Midterm
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said that a vote for Republicans because you are mad about the price of gas is a vote for a more violent political future.
Biden Blasts GOP Hypocrites And Says He’ll Never Apologize For Helping The Middle Class
While speaking in New Mexico, President Biden called out Republican hypocrites for taking government aid for themselves, saying he would never apologize for helping the working and middle-class.
Bombshell: Sen. Mike Lee Caught on Tape Admitting Republicans Plan To End Social Security
Days before the midterm election, a video of Sen. Mike Lee admitting that Republicans plan to end Social Security has spread like wildfire.
Republicans Plan To Fight Inflation By Investigating Biden
Republicans are admitting that they have no plan to fight inflation and are going to spend their time investigating Biden.
Trump Wants Mitch McConnell Impeached, But Senators Can’t Be Impeached
Trump wants Mitch McConnell impeached, but senators can't be impeached.
Republicans Are Now Going Door To Door To Intimidate Voters
Republicans have gone beyond intimidating voters at drop boxes and have started going door to door to harass those who might vote for Democrats.
Plans Are Being Made To Get Trump Disqualified In 2024 If He Runs
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has announced that they will pursue getting Trump disqualified from the ballot if he runs in 2024.
Val Demings Is Within The Margin of Error Against Marco Rubio
Val Demings is a strong candidate who has run a strong campaign and decimated Rubio in the debate. She has a chance in what is now considered the red state of Florida.
Biden Just Basically Labeled Trump American Democracy’s #1 Enemy
In a powerful speech, President Biden said democracy is under attack in the United States because of Donald Trump and his big lie.
DOJ Grants Kash Patel Limited Use Immunity to Testify In Classified Documents Probe
The DOJ has given Kash Patel limited use immunity to testify in the Donald Trump classified documents case.
Republicans Are On The Ropes As John Fetterman Leads In 2 New PA US Senate Polls
Two new polls of the US Senate race in Pennsylvania show Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Dr. Oz.
Herschel Walker Claims That His Resume Matches Barack Obama’s
Herschel Walker said that he would put his resume up against Obama's resume after the former president questioned his qualifications for the US Senate.