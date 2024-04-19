Trump Runs Away When Asked If He Still Supports Mike Johnson

Maybe he was still groggy from napping all day, but Donald Trump walked away when asked if he still supports Mike Johnson.

Video:

Reporter: Do you still support Speaker Johnson? Trump: To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. Reporter: Do you still support Speaker Johnson? Trump: pic.twitter.com/amYthUNlPd — Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2024

If I am Mike Johnson, I am feeling pretty nervous after watching that video clip. Trump may have appeared with Johnson a week ago and said that he was doing a good job, but the one thing that the former president did not do was pick up the phone and tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to drop her planned motion to vacate against Johnson.

Given that Trump is weak minded and changes his tune based on the last person that he talked to, Speaker Johnson should not be feeling comfortable at this moment.

The Ukraine aid bill that Trump opposes will pass the House sometime on Saturday and then the drama and conversation will begin about Mike Johnson’s future. Democrats are willing to chip in enough votes to save Johnson from the motion to vacate the chair, but the cost to Johnson will likely be that he becomes a lame duck speaker. Donald Trump could have saved Johnson today with a strong endorsement, but he chose not to, and by saying nothing, Trump have sealed Johnson’s fate.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.