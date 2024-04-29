Trump Kicks Kari Lake Out Of Mar-a-Lago And Worries She’s Been Taping Him

Trump gave Kari Lake the boot from Mar-a-Lago and expressed surprise that Lake taped conversations.

The Washington Post reported:

At one point last year, after grumbling for months that she was at his Mar-a-Lago Club too often, Trump gently suggested to Lake that she should leave the club and hit the campaign trail in Arizona, according to a person with direct knowledge of his comments. Trump has also asked others if she can really win in Arizona and if she might drag down his own poll numbers as he seeks the presidency again in 2024, advisers said.

Trump’s top advisers were furious after a Lake ally released a recording of then-Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit encouraging her to stay out of the Senate race, which embarrassed the party chairman and led him to resign. Trump was more surprised than angry when told about the January incident, according to three people familiar with his reaction. “She tapes everything?” he asked, sitting in a New Hampshire hotel suite before taking the stage on the night he won that state’s primary. “That’s good to know.”

Lake was ruled out as a potential Trump running mate because she lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. Apparently, Donald Trump is the only loser who is ever allowed to run for office again.

It was inevitable that things would blow up between Kari Lake and Donald Trump. Lake is a climber seeking power, and Trump only cares and thinks about himself. Lake was never going to be on the ticket with Trump. She wants to be the star, and no one gets to outshine Trump.

Kari Lake is a liability, and she probably could cost Trump Arizona, even though the ex-president is more than capable of losing the state on his own as demonstrated in 2020. If turnout is average or higher, it is hard to see a path where Kari Lake wins the Arizona senate seat.

Everybody around Trump seems to tape him, and if he doesn’t keep her happy, it wouldn’t be a shock if some Trump tapes popped up.

