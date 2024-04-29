Nancy Pelosi Calls Out Katy Tur For Being A Trump Apologist

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to MSNBC’s Katy Tur defending Trump’s jobs record, by calling her a Trump apologist.

Pelosi said, “Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So we just have to make sure people know.”

Tur said, “There was a global pandemic.”

Pelosi responded, “He had the worst record of any president. We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine.”

Tur said, “I don’t think anybody could accuse me of that.”

One of the most common complaints that I hear from MSNBC viewers is that some of them find the network’s daytime lineup borderline unwatchable, and the two hosts that viewers complain most often about are Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur.

The complaints around Tur are mostly centered around how she is perceived by viewers as a practitioner of bothsidesism who apologizes for and heavily features the Republican point of view.

So, it might surprise Tur to learn that a sizable number of MSNBC viewers agree with Pelosi.

The idea that the pandemic was solely responsible for the job losses under Trump is a false Republican talking point.

Studies have shown that Trump’s economic policies had already pushed the economy into recession. The economy was already in recession before COVID. Trump was going to have a bad jobs record without the pandemic. Solely blaming the pandemic for the job losses ignores what Trump did to the economy.

Katy Tur comes off as a Trump apologist to some viewers who most certainly cheering Pelosi’s comments.

