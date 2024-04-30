“Trump Is F-ed:” A Day Full Of Damaging Evidence At Hush Money Trial

Witnesses have offered testimony that Trump was trying to hide damaging information from voters and committed crimes to cover up his scheme.

Don't Miss Sarah Jones's Essay On Kristi Noem Titled Predatory Is The Point On The Daily.

Here is the document that was introduced about the Access Hollywood tape breaking:

NEW: As soon as the Access Hollywood tape is out, Dylan Howard tells Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal’s lawyer, “Trump is fucked.” pic.twitter.com/tcckbaYYGc â€” Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 30, 2024

Texts from Davidson also introduced evidence that revealed that AMI would not run any stories that would hurt Trump’s campaign.

Nicolle Wallace read some of the evidence that went to Trump’s motive:

It was spoken. It was about ambassadorships now who gives ambassadorships only one human being on planet Earth gives American ambassadorships, and that the American President, let me read you this. This is from a text message from, from Dylan quote, we’re going to lay it on thick for her Karen McDougal. At this point, Karen was teetering between two competing deals and we had requested a meeting where each entity can make a pitch as to why they were the correct avenue for Karen. How did you respond? Good. Throw in an ambassadorship for me. I’m thinking Isle of Man.

Prosecutor asked what that meant. Quote. I was making a joke. I don’t think the isle of man is even a country or that they have an ambassador. It was a reference to Trump’s candidacy. What did you mean by that question answer from Keith Davidson, quote, this would help his candidacy question from the prosecutor. Is it safe to assume that your joke from your joke? Prosecutor: That it was your belief that if you were this close to a deal, it would somehow benefit the candidate Donald Trump.

Video:

Nicolle Wallace reads from texts that show Trump’s hush money motive wasn’t his family, but his campaign. pic.twitter.com/kG1gocDd8d â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2024

The motive is being laid out with overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump knew that his presidential campaign would be over if McDougal or Daniels told their stories, so he conspired with AMI to bury their stories. The crimes came in when Trump covered up the hush money payments to Daniels with false documents, labeling them payments for legal fees to Michael Cohen.

Trump’s defense so far hasn’t been able to puncture the credibility of the evidence and the testimony.

The interpretation of this case may have been wrong. The case may not end up being about Michael Cohen, but a whole cast of people who can back each other up about the testimony and crimes committed by the ex-president.

Trump may really be F-ed, as allies suggested in 2016.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.