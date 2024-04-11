Biden Unleashes Devastating Seven Figure Arizona Media Blitz After Abortion Ruling

As Trump and Republicans fumble for an answer on abortion, President Biden has launched a seven-figure media blitz in Arizona to vow to fight for the rights of women.

In a new ad that will air in Arizona, President Biden said, “Because of Donald Trump, millions of women lost the fundamental freedom to control their own bodies and now women’s lives are in danger because of that. The question is, if Donald Trump gets back in power, what freedom will you lose next? Your body and your decisions belong to

you, not the government, not Donald Trump. I will fight like hell to get your freedom back.

Watch the ad:

The Biden campaign provided details on the media blitz to PoliticusUSA:

The new Biden-Harris ad that will begin running today is a direct-to-camera from President Biden talking about Donald Trump’s record of taking away women’s reproductive freedom, putting their lives in danger. President Biden also emphasizes that he stands with women’s right to make their own healthcare decisions, saying that he will “fight like hell” to restore every woman’s reproductive freedom. In addition to “Power Back,” the seven-figure investment in Arizona paid media will include “Willow’s Box,” a testimonial ad featuring Amanda Zurawski, a Texas woman who nearly died twice after she was denied care for a miscarriage because of the state’s abortion ban â€” a ban that was only possible because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade.

This buy will target key voters, including younger, female, and Latino voters in Arizona throughout the month of April, and feature targeted placements including on Abbott Elementary, Survivor, Grey’s Anatomy, American Idol, The Voice, and SNL, as well as high-audience sports and entertainment programming like TNT, TLC, ESPN, FX, Bravo. Both will also run across Connected TV, YouTube, programmatic, and social media platforms.

The Biden campaign isn’t running this ad on platforms like local and cable news that younger viewers don’t necessarily watch. Biden is targeting sports and entertainment shows where voters who aren’t necessarily the most politically engaged are likely to see their message.

As Trump tries to run away from the issue, Biden is defining the ex-president and his party in a key battleground state.

