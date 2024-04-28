Trump Is Freaking Out As His RFK Jr. Problem Worsens

As a new poll shows RFK Jr. hurting Trump in critical swing states, the ex-president is lashing out at the third-party monster he created.

To See President Biden's 5 Best Jokes At The White House Correspondents Dinner visit The Daily.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I actually watched, first time in a long time, ratings challenged Bill Maher’s really boring interview with RFK Jr. last night, only to find that Junior’ is far more LIBERAL than Maher and, in fact, far more LIBERAL than anyone running as a Democrat, including West and Stein. Yet despite this, he has no hope as a Democrat because they were able to use their typically Fascist tactics of repression and throw him out of the Party, like a dog, because he was taking primary votes away from the worst President in the history of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden.

So now, Juniors’ a so-called Independent, but he’s not, he’s a Radical Left Lunatic, but trying to have it all ways. He said that “No Vaccine is safe and effective,” and then said “I would never say that, I’m not anti-vaccine!” Where did that come from? Maher defended the vaccine, which Junior’ actually seemed to agree with (WOW!), and then told him that his poll numbers have crashed. No Republican can vote for this guy. MAGA2024!

Why is Trump now trying to convince the tiny number of people who use Truth Social not to vote for RFK Jr.?

The answer can be found in a new CBS News Poll of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, “Most of those picking Kennedy in a four-way ballot test backed Trump initially in a two-way race with Mr. Biden, including leaners. Kennedy’s supporters look more like Republicans than Democrats on a variety of measures, including their views on the economy, immigrants, and Trump’s trial, as well as how they voted recently, despite the fact that they often identify as moderates.”

Kennedy caused Trump to lose support with what is often referred to as the “soft MAGA” group of voters. These are voters who may identify as moderates or Independents, but they vote Republican.

Trump must have these voters. If he doesn’t, his odds of victory drop in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

RFJ JR. was a Trump and Steve Bannon idea. They thought that an RFJ Jr. candidacy would take votes away from President Biden, but the left saw through RFK Jr., and the right embraced his candidacy. In response, RFK Jr. has shifted his positions to the right, and is taking away support from Donald Trump.

Trump does not have the funds and campaign organization to fight off an Independent challenge and take on President Biden.

As Trump snoozes in court, his RFK Jr. problem is getting worse, and outside of ranting on Truth Social, there may be little Trump can do to stop it.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.