Judge Denies Trump Mistrial Over Stormy Spanking

Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s motion for a mistrial over Stormy Daniels telling the jury about how she spanked him with a magazine.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

CNN reported that prosecutors argued that the Trump legal team’s claim that the spanking story was new was not true:

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass responds to the defense team’s motion for a mistrial by saying most of the allegations from Trump’s lawyers are “flat out untrue.”

“Starting with the fact that it’s a new account — this is not a new account,” Steinglass says.

“The claim of ambush is just nonsense,” Steinglass adds. “The claim of changing her story is also extraordinarily untrue.”

It is clear that Trump and his legal team are setting up to appeal his conviction if the ex-president is convicted on the basis of the testimony from Stormy Daniels. The magazine spanking story is not new. Daniels has told it before. It would not be surprising if the jury was not already familiar with it.

Prosecutors also pointed out that they only asked Daniels eight questions about her night with Trump. That part of Daniels’s testimony is not the focus of the trial.

The prosecution also argued that Daniels’s testimony was relevant because that was Trump’s motive for what later became criminal activity.

The judge ruled for the prosecution and for the second time in two days, Trump was denied a mistrial due to the testimony of Daniels.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.