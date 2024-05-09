Trump Blows A Gasket As He Realizes He’s Probably Going To Get Convicted

Trump blew a gasket and went on a rage-fueled tirade about the judge outside the courthouse after his mistrial motion was rejected.

Trump said:

Which everybody saw what happened today. I don’t think we have to do any explaining. I’m not allowed to anyway, because this judge is corrupt. He’s a corrupt judge. This judge, what he did and what his ruling was is a disgrace. Everybody saw what happened today. He’s a corrupt judge and he’s totally conflicted and I got to get back on the campaign trail. I’m not supposed to be here.

We are so innocent. There’s never been anything like it. Read every single analyst, legal analyst, I’m innocent and I’m being held in this court with a corrupt judge who’s totally conflicted. Take a look at his conflict. It’s a disgrace to the city of New York, to the state of New York and to the country.

Video:

An outraged Trump doing his best Dante from Clerks impression, "He's a corrupt judge and totally conflicted. I have to get back on the campaign trail. I'm not supposed to be here." pic.twitter.com/8NPxNTr1hS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 9, 2024

Trump was outraged because he lost two motions in court. He lost a motion to exempt Stormy Daniels from the gag order, and then he lost a motion for a mistrial based on Daniels’s testimony about spanking the ex-president with a magazine.

Trump is outraged that he can’t control the narrative about what is happening in the court room, but his whining about the judge comes off as the complaints of a defendant who is coming to the realization that he is about to be convicted.

The former president and his lawyers appear to be setting the stage for an appeal of his potential criminal conviction, and Trump’s tirade was one of the of the few moments in his remarks about the trial that wasn’t about his campaign, but the fate that could be awaiting him before the end of the month.

