Trump Says He’d Be Proud To Go To Jail While Showing He’s Terrified Of Jail

Trump claimed after court ended for the week that he would be proud to go to jail, but he was very careful not to say anything that could land him in jail.

Trump said, “The articles are unbelievable, and I’d hand you the articles, but the problem is I’m not allowed to, because if anything is mentioned against certain people, and you know who they are, certain people, anything’s even mentioned, he wants to put me in jail, and that could happen one day, and I’d be very proud to go to jail for our constitution, because what he’s doing is so unconstitutional.”

Notice that Trump said that he would be proud to go to jail, but he was very careful not to say or do anything that could actually land him jail. Always look at what Trump does not what he says. Trump’s mouth may have said that he would be proud to go to jail, but his actions suggest that he is completely terrified of jail and will avoid giving Judge Merchan a reason to put him there.

Trump is already getting wound up because next week is Michael Cohen week. If Trump doesn’t locked up while Cohen testifies, it will be a minor miracle.

Next week is going to be a wild ride.

