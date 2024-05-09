Biden Blasts Trump For Selling Out Working Families To Big Oil

The Biden campaign hammered Trump for promising Big Oil that he would roll back job-creating green energy programs if they donated a billion dollars to his campaign.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

The Washington Post described how Trump told Big Oil that he was for sale:

Trump’s response stunned several of the executives in the room overlooking the ocean: You all are wealthy enough, he said, that you should raise $1 billion to return me to the White House. At the dinner, he vowed to immediately reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental rules and policies and stop new ones from being enacted, according to people with knowledge of the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation.

Giving $1 billion would be a “deal,” Trump said, because of the taxation and regulation they would avoid thanks to him, according to the people.

Biden-Harris Spokesperson Ammar Moussa responded to Trump:

Donald Trump is selling out working families to Big Oil for campaign checks. It’s that simple. Trump isn’t fighting for what’s best for American families, cheaper energy, or our climate — he only cares about winning this election and will sell out working families to special interests to do it.

This is Trump’s corrupt MAGA agenda in a nutshell: Trump acting as a puppet for his largest donors – giving them tax breaks and favorable policies while working families get screwed over.

It doesn’t matter to Trump that oil and gas companies charge working families and middle-class Americans whatever they want while raking in record profits — if Donald can cash a check, he’ll do what they say.

The Biden campaign hit on the key point. Trump is willing to raise prices, kill green jobs, and hurt American families in exchange for campaign donations. The fossil industry is not hurting. There haven’t been mass layoffs in the fossil fuels. Big Oil doesn’t want competition from clean energy because competition in a free market lowers prices, and lower prices equal less profit.

Trump is for sale to the biggest corporations and if he returns to the White House, the American people will pay the price.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.