Biden Makes His Move To Expose Debate Coward Trump

President Biden put the pressure on Trump, as he told Howard Stern that he is willing to debate the ex-president.

Biden told Howard Stern when asked about his willingness to debate Trump, “I am, somewhere. I don’t know when. I am happy to debate him.”

Trump’s response on Truth Social was absurd:

Crooked Joe Biden just announced that heâ€™s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesnâ€™t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters. I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate. In the alternative, heâ€™s in New York City today, although probably doesnâ€™t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! Itâ€™s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, letâ€™s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, Iâ€™ll wait around!

Even though the corporate media tries to both sides of the willingness of the candidates to debate, it is Donald Trump who has been avoiding debates. Trump refused to debate during the Republican presidential primary. Trump forced the Republican Party to pull out of the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Trump has been making noises about not debating Biden in the general election for years.

Whatever comments that Trump makes about a willingness to debate now should be taken with a serious grain of salt because Trump got away not debating in the primary, which makes him more likely to think that he can get away with the same behavior in the fall.

Biden is calling Trump out. Trump has been hiding at his club and showing up to roughly one campaign event a week. If Trump wants to return to the White House, he is going to have to step on the debate stage and win it

If presidential debates don’t happen, it will be because Trump didn’t want them, or insisted that they be done on his terms and rigged in his favor.