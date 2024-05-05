Face The Nation Took Kristi Noem To The Gravel Pit And Ended Her Career

Face The Nation’s Margret Brennan took apart Kristi Noem and ended any chance of her having a national political career.

Margaret Brennan of Face The Nation got Noem to clearly admit that she never met Kim Jong-Un even though she referred to meeting him multiple times in her book:

Margaret Brennan: You did not meet with Kim Jong-un, that’s what you’re saying? Kristi Noem: I’ve met with many, many world leaders and traveled around the world. **That would be a no. Kristi Noem lied about meeting Kim Jong-Un.** pic.twitter.com/Sd13AeE9gj â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 5, 2024

Brennan also directly asked Noem if she was trying to sound tough and celebrating the murder of a puppy and a goat that she shot:

It is over Kristi Noem as she gets asked this question on Face The Nation, ” How do you justify that? I’m asking you this, it seems like you’re celebrating the killing of the animals?” pic.twitter.com/XS495hvs6T â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 5, 2024

The interview was a classic trainwreck and it ended with Noem claiming that a book that she has to make multiple corrections to is full of truthful stories:

OVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: And I’m so proud of this book and â€“ and what it will bring to people. I hope that they will buy it. They’ll find a lot of truthful stories.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Wellâ€¦

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: And we talk a lot about what we can use as an example from Donald Trump on how he has continued to be a real person, been genuine, and been honest to people, and that what bothers me the most about politicians is when they’re fake.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But if you have to retract it or parts of itâ€¦

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: I’m not â€“ I’m not retracting anything.

MARGARET BRENNAN: OK.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: I’m not retracting anything.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All right. All right, Governorâ€¦

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: No, absolutely. This bookâ€¦

MARGARET BRENNAN: â€¦ thank you for taking the questions and joining us today.

Watch the entire interview:

Noem spent much of the interview complaining about Brennan using her own words and quotes in her questions. Noem constantly complained that the interview was unfair because she was asked to explain her own stories in the book that she had ghostwritten in her name.

Kristi Noem still thinks that she could be Trump’s running mate, but she couldn’t even defend her own words. If Kristi Noem thinks that America will accept her and let her anywhere near the White House, she is as delusional as she is potentially psychopathic.

