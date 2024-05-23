Trump Confirms He’s A Russian Asset By Claiming Putin Will Release Evan Gershkovich If He Wins

Trump claimed that Putin will release detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershovich only if he wins the election

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from The Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office. He will be HOME, SAFE, AND WITH HIS FAMILY. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!

Instead of calling on the detained reporter to be freed, Trump is fine with the reporter being held for ransom, and that ransom is the return of Trump to the White House. What Trump posted about Gerschovich was un-American. If he returns to the White House, Trump signaled that he will only work to free American hostages, and let’s face it, an unjustly detained journalist is being used as a hostage if there is something in it for him.

What Trump is trying to spin as some great deal is confirmation that the ex-president is illegally meddling in US foreign policy and that he is an asset of Russia. Being someone who Putin will do things for is not a good thing because Trump has agreed to do something for Russia in return, and what Trump has promised Putin is that he will cut off aid and allow Putin to take over Ukraine and kill their democracy.

The American people need to listen because Donald Trump is telling voters who he is, who owns him, and what he plans to do if he wins the election.

