Jack Smith Moves On Trump’s False FBI Assassination Plot Claims

Special Counsel Jack Smith is requesting that Trump be prohibited from making comments about law enforcement agents in the classified documents case.

Smith wrote in a filing to Judge Aileen Cannon, according to The Washington Post:

In the new court filing, Smith asks Cannon “to make clear that [Trump] may not make statements that pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case,” adding that a warning from the court is necessary because of “several intentionally false and inflammatory statements recently made by Trump that distort the circumstances under which the Federal Bureau of Investigation planned and executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.”

“A restriction prohibiting future similar statements does not restrict legitimate speech,” the special counsel wrote. “Trump’s conditions of release should therefore be modified to prohibit similar communications going forward.”

Smith didn’t request a gag order, but a modification of Trump’s conditions of release to prohibit him from making false statements about law enforcement officers.

Trump falsely claimed, and is trying to raise money off of, the bogus claim that Biden authorized the use of deadly force against him in the Mar-a-Lago search.

The truth is that the search was carefully timed to take place when Trump wasn’t there to avoid any confusion or confrontation with Secret Service agents. The goal was to search the property to recover stolen government property that Trump refused to turn over.

The goal was never to harm the ex-president or anyone else.

Since this request is being made to Trump’s favorite judge, it would not be surprising if Smith’s request was denied.

Trump has failed to get his supporters motivated and interested in legal cases, so he is resorting to false claims of assassination attempts. Jack Smith was right. Trump is putting a target on the backs of law enforcement, and if he isn’t stopped, lives will be endangered.

