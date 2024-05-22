Justice Alito Also Flew An Insurrection Flag At His Beach House Last Summer

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had his excuse for flying a flag supporting the insurrection shattered when it was reported that a different flag supporting Trump’s insurrection flew at his beach house last summer.

The New York Times reported:

Last summer, two years after an upside-down American flag was flown outside the Virginia home of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., another provocative symbol was displayed at his vacation house in New Jersey, according to interviews and photographs.

This time, it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, which, like the inverted U.S. flag, was carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Also known as the Pine Tree flag, it dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the “Stop the Steal” campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms.

The New York Times has photographs, witnesses, and even a Google Street View picture of the flag flying at Alito’s summer home. The excuse Justice Alito had been floating involved a neighborhood dispute after the 2020 election, and the Justice tried to pin flying the upside-down flag on his wife.

The truth is emerging that a Supreme Court justice publicly supports Trump’s efforts to overthrow the United States government. There are no mitigating factors or excuses. Samuel Alito supports the destruction of American democracy. Justice Alito isn’t behaving like a neutral jurist but as a radical right-wing political activist.

The Supreme Court majority is a threat to democracy, as Alito is showing with SCOTUS reform is urgent and vital.

