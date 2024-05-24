Trump Promises Big Oil That He Will Immediately Approval All Of Their Projects

Trump continued to try to sell US policy by promising the fossil fuel industry that if he returned to the White House, he would immediately approve all of their projects.

Read: Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court Samuel Alito Is The Insurrectionist Threat To Democracy On The Supreme Court

The Washington Post reported:

Trump said he would “lift the natural gas export ban, cancel all unnecessary energy-killing regulations … [and] open up more federal lands” to drilling, the notes said, drawing cheers from the audience.

Trump told attendees that he would immediately reverse Biden’s pause on approvals of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Lifting the pause could directly benefit Energy Transfer Partners, whose pipelines serve several LNG export terminals that ship the fuel overseas. The company also clashed with the Biden administration last year when it refused to extend a permit for its LNG export terminal in Lake Charles, La.

Trump’s behavior is blatant. He is going to big-money donors and promising to do everything that they want in exchange for money. Usually, donors hope to influence with their contributions. There is no hope involved with Trump. The ex-president has slapped a price tag on US energy and environmental policy, and as long as Big Oil pays up, they will get everything that they want.

During Trump’s time in politics, there have been concerns and fears that he would sell access and policy. Trump’s own behavior confirms that he is corruptly selling US policy, and not even a Senate investigation will slow him down.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.