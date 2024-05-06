Former Georgia GOP Lt. Governor Explains Why He’s Voting For Biden

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said that he disagrees with Biden on policy, but he is voting for the president because he is decent.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

In a piece in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Duncan suggested that Republicans vote for a GOP Congress and a Democratic president to provide the government with checks and balances. Duncan also pointed out that the polling shows that Trump could win the election.

The former Lt. Governor made a strong moral argument for why Republicans should vote for Joe Biden:

The healing of the Republican Party cannot begin with Trump as president (and that’s aside from the untold damage that potentially awaits our country). A forthcoming Time magazine cover story lays out in stark terms “the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world.”

Unlike Trump, I’ve belonged to the GOP my entire life. This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.

Duncan was right. The Republican Party will never recover until it kicks Trump to the curb, and goes from being a cult of personality to finding its conservative, pro-America roots again.

Democrats may disagree with much of what Duncan says, but his vote for Biden shows that there are more important matters than partisan politics. Protecting American democracy requires many people who may disagree on policies to come together to save the country by electing a decent person who will safeguard the nation’s values and political system.

After Trump is dealt with, we can go back to arguing about the issues, but the main issue in the 2024 election is the question of whether we will vote for decency or a potential convicted felon who dreams of being a dictator.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.