Pete Buttigieg Devastates Trump On EVs

Pete Buttigieg devastated Trump for putting America last on EVs.

Buttigieg said on CBS’s Face The Nation:

The most important thing is that the revolution will happen with or without us. And we’ve got to make sure that it’s American led and that’s what the president is focused on. Under the Trump administration, they allowed China to build an advantage in the EV industry. But under President Biden’s leadership, we’re making sure that the revolution will be a made in America. EV revolution that

we are talking about.

President Biden says he’s going to also just making sure we invest in America’s capacity, making sure that we are on shoring or friend sourcing the friend shoring the materials and the processing of what goes into these EVs making that America masters these processes. Because look, there’s no way that we’re going to get to the middle of this century with the technology that we counted on a century ago. Now, there are obviously a lot of voices here in Washington who are interested in keeping the status quo. He says it’s going to be one of the first things he does would be happy to see Americans trapped with dirty and expensive fuels. But the reality and I know he’s made a lot of promises to the oil and gas companies.

Video:

Pete Buttigieg on Trump and EVs, "Under the Trump administration, they allowed China to build up an advantage in the EV industry. But under President Biden's leadership, we're making sure that the EV revolution will be a made-in-America EV revolution." ef=”https://t.co/VrWPe0pgd2″>pic.twitter.com/VrWPe0pgd2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2024

The larger point that Buttigieg was making was that Trump sets the country back. Donald Trump is not about progress or advancement. Donald Trump is about America losing. Trump wants to make America lose to China. Trump would put American behind China. Trump would take away good American jobs, and raise taxes on the poor and middle class through his tariff plan.

Buttigieg was suggesting that Donald Trump isn’t the future. The ex-president is a return to the past, and his return to the White House will be bad for America’s future.

