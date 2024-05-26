Trump’s Lawyer Is Already Trying To Blame MSNBC And CNN For His Conviction

Trump lawyer Alina Habba went on Fox News and claimed that the jury may convict Trump because they watched MSNBC and CNN over Memorial Day.

Habba said on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures:

The counter argument to that is these are not sequestered jurors, they should have been sequestered because in my opinion, these jurors are handling something that is completely unprecedented and unwarranted in America and for them to be able to be out and about on a holiday weekend with friends and families who have opinions who are watching the news TVs on the background at the pool party. I have serious concerns if they’re left winging and they’re watching MSDNC as my client calls it or CNN, they’re not going to get fair news they’re going to hear. But by the way, they have been saying that this case is a hoax which is shocking but they know that the jurors are out there listening and I have concerns about that time is.

Alina Habba claims jurors are going to watch MSNBC and CNN over Memorial Day and then convict Trump, "If they're left-winging and they're watching MSDNC as my client calls it or CNN, they're not going to get fair news." pic.twitter.com/Cp8XZQgbK1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2024

Habba’s reasoning sounds like she went on Fox News to lay a groundwork of potential excuses if Trump is convicted. How popular would Trump have been with the jury if he requested that they be sequestered over Memorial Day weekend? Jurors are already not supposed to be discussing the case with anyone, or following news about the case.

It has appeared for weeks that Trump has been trying to send messages to the jury with his comments outside of the courthouse each day.

The idea that a long break from court benefits Trump with the jury is almost as nonsensical as the idea that a jury is going to ignore all of the evidence and trust what they see on television instead of the hours and weeks that they have spent in court.

The public comments of Trump’s media advocates, and what they are saying in conservative media suggest that they are preparing for the ex-president to be convicted.