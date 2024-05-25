Trump Gets Booed And Bombs At The Libertarian Convention

Trump’s speech at the Libertarian Convention featured him getting booed by the audience and was not the campaign platform he was hoping for.

Trump got booed when he was introduced:

It is a good thing that Trump tried to fill the room with his people because his line about being a Libertarian after being indicted drew an undercurrent of grumbles and boos. pic.twitter.com/8zWN3MN0e8 â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2024

Trump got loudly booed for touting his NRA endorsement:

Trump gets loudly booed at the Libertarian Convention when he touts his endorsement from the NRA, “We just got the full NRA, the strongest endorsement to the NRA. ” pic.twitter.com/9FUiZgJUGM â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2024

Trump got booed for he is fighting despots:

The booing is picking up against Trump, who gets booed for this line, “Anyone can talk about defending freedom, but I am actually putting everything on the line to resist these despots.” #LibertarianConvention pic.twitter.com/OqjPUtP3M8 â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2024

Trump got loudly booed for claiming that he is a Libertarian:

Trump gets booed for mentioning an article that claims he is a Libertarian. pic.twitter.com/LXgJPaVtbW â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2024

The speech has been a disaster. Trump is so used to being inside his MAGA bubble that he never bothered to come up with anything new to offer the Libertarians to get this support. He came at them with the same old MAGA. While he did draw applause at some points, the Libertarian convention was not the lovefest that a typical Trump rally is.

What was most telling about Donald Trump in this environment is that he can no longer think on his feet and improvise. Trump is welded to his teleprompter, and he is so deluded as to think that everyone loves him that he doesn’t seem to know what to do when facing real audience rejection.

Instead of revealing his strength, the Libertarian Convention was another self-inflicted wound by Trump that revealed his weakness.

