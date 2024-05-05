Jamie Raskin Perfectly Explains Why Trump’s Criminal Trial Matters

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explained that Trump’s New York trial is part of his determination to predetermine elections.

Raskin said on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki:

The best way of understanding that trout taking place in New York is it is a part of his determination to essentially predetermine the outcome of the election. Not by advancing a program and knocking on doors and campaigning but rather by manipulating public opinion. It was all about paying off hush money to a former mistress to keep it out of the news and sweep everything under the rug.

But the problem was they were messy in terms of leaving the money trail behind, and he described it as legal expenses when he reimbursed Michael Cohen for the money that was going to Stormy Daniels. That made it an illegal campaign expenditure, and they were cooking the books from the standpoint of state law. Her testimonyÂ (Hope Hicks) reinforced that there was a mad scramble within the Trump campaign to deal with the problem of the Access Hollywood tape and Donald Trump are bragging about his sexual assaults on women in different places, and so they could not afford to have another one of these outbursts.

Video:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) makes a great point about Trump’s criminal trial, “The best way of understanding that trial taking place in New York is that it is a part of Trump’s determination to essentially predetermine the outcome of the election.” pic.twitter.com/mPKAnK9xsu â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 5, 2024

Trump was paying the hush money as part of effort to rig the 2016 election by hiding information from the voters. However, the ex-president broke the law when he made the payment to Daniels to protect his presidential campaign and then tried to report it as legal expenses.

The case is part of an ongoing pattern. Trump is always trying to hide information from the American people. The ex-president has never released his medical records. He spent years trying to hide his tax returns and financial records.

The hush money trial matters because it is Trump’s origin story of election rigging.

It was the beginning of a pattern that continues through today.

