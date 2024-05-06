Trump hit with gag order in Manhattan criminal case.

Oh Crap Moment For Trump As Prosecutors Introduce Docs Showing He Cooked The Books

Trump Organization exec Jeffrey McConney is testifying as prosecutors have introduced evidence that Donald Trump cooked the books to hide reimbursing hush money to Michael Cohen.

MSNBC’s Katie Phang tweeted:

Trump lied on his disclosure form to the Office of Government Ethics when he took office, which is so on brand and in character for Trump that it would be shocking if not a single eye blinked in the courtroom.

One of Donald Trump’s biggest problems in this case is that there is no evidence on his side to balance out the prosecution’s argument. Trump’s defense comes down to a claim that he didn’t do it and that Michael Cohen acted alone.

If this is true, why are there no communications or testimony that Trump condemned Cohen’s actions or put a stop to them?

The testimony so far in this trial has been that Trump knew about the meetings, participated in the catch and kill, and supported keeping this information away from voters before Election Day 2016.

In this case, there is a paper trial leading straight to Donald J. Trump.

