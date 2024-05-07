After Disastrous Day In Court, Trump Demands Campus Protesters Be Arrested

Donald Trump had a very bad day in court on Tuesday, so after his trial ended for the day, he claimed that campus protesters are Biden plants and called for their arrest.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

Â

Trump said, “It’s Biden backers that seem to be funding the, what’s going on with the Palestinians.

They probably not Palestinians, They are agitators, they agitators really bad. And I think our government ought to find out who they are where they’re from and treat them the same way as they do the J6 hostages. You got to treat them the same way. These are agitators. They’re really hurting our country. It’s happening all over the country and cities.”

Video:

Stormy Daniels's testimony was so bad for Trump that he left court and dreamed up a claim that the campus protesters are really Biden plants, "It's Biden's backers seem to be funding what's going on with the Palestinians. They're probably not Palestinians." pic.twitter.com/PX428ghW1l — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 7, 2024

According to Trump, supporters of President Biden paid people to go on to college campuses and criticize President Biden. How does this help Biden? It doesn’t. The claim from Trump also makes no sense, but since he got humiliated by Stormy Daniels in court, Trump had to come and say something that made him feel strong, so he called for the arrest of overwhelmingly peaceful protesters, because that is what the ex-president wants to do to the country if he returns to the White House.

The 1/6 attackers killed and injured police officers while trying to overthrow the government and keep Trump in power. The student protesters want the war to end and people to be helped in Gaza. They have not killed any police officers and aren’t trying to overthrow the government.

The Stormy Daniels testimony was so bad that Trump returned to his usual trick of trying to create a distraction to change the subject. That stunt hasn’t worked for years, and it is unlikely to save Donald Trump now.