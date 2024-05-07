Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands That Mike Johnson Defund Jack Smith

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has listed her demands of Speaker Mike Johnson for her to drop her motion to vacate, which include defunding Jack Smith.

Greene tweeted her demands:

I didnâ€™t plan on discussing my list before todayâ€™s 12:30 meeting. But since it was leaked, Iâ€™m making it clear these are simple and easy for Mike Johnson to follow. – Hastert Rule (majority of the majority must support any bill)

– No more funding for Ukraine

– Defund Specialâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/FqtnDffEDi â€” Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@RepMTG) May 7, 2024

Greene is going to get none of these demands, as in zero.

Johnson already has enough votes to table the motion to vacate, so he doesn’t have to give her anything. Rep. Greene is looking for a way out on this motion to vacate, because Democrats are going to join with Republicans to table the motion. Greene has no power or leverage.

The fact that she wants Putin helped and Jack Smith defunded shows where her priorities are. Greene is trying to threaten Johnson into saving Trump, but even if the House passed what Greene wanted, it would be dead on arrival in the Senate.

The Senate will not vote to defund Jack Smith and Ukraine. These is no chance that Biden would ever sign such legislation.

Greene’s demands are a farce, but they demonstrate how committed she is to helping dictators abroad and wanna be dictators at home be successful.

