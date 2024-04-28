Colin Jost’s Message About His Grandfather, Biden, And Decency Will Define The Election

Colin Jost delivered a powerful close at the White House Correspondents Dinner and his remarks about his grandfather, Biden, and decency may define the election.

Video:

Jost said at the close of his set:

Â With my family in mind, I wanted to share one last thing with you before I go, and I wanted to share one thing with you, Mr. President before I go.Â I lost my grandfather this year as you alluded to, a firefighter, William Kelly. He is the reason why my son’s middle name is William. He helped raise me growing up and I would not be here today without him.

My grandpa was a firefighter on Staten Island for 40 years. To make extra money for his family he was a substitute teacher and he painted houses. I should point out it is not like the Scorsce The Irishman painting houses. He was not a mafia hitman. He actually painted houses. The FBI is here. I don’t want to start a whole thing.

My grandfather was another rare Irishman who did not drink because he lost his father and his brother to alcoholism. I swear, Mr. President, this is not an age comparison. You remind me of him. Some of your best qualities remind me of him. I will say he was 95 and he was still great at stairs. I think it is because he did not try to run up them.

But the reason that I bring up my grandfatherâ€”and I don’t know if you knowâ€”is that Staten Island’s firefighters are not normally your demographic. Staten Island voted about 70 percent for Trump, and the other 30% was for Giuliani.

Staten Island also sided with the British during the Revolutionary War. So we are not always on the right side of history. You remember.

My grandfather, a Staten Island firefighter, voted for you, Mr. President.Â He voted for you in the last election that he ever voted in. I am sure someone else will vote twice in this election using his name, but that is just how the Democratic machine works. He voted for you and the reason that he voted for you is because you are a decent man.Â

My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we are all here tonight. Decency is how we are all able to be here tonight.Â Decency is how we are able to make jokes about each other and one of us does not go to prison.

Talk about endorsing someone without actually endorsing them. Colin Jost reminded the nation that the election isn’t about age, foreign policy, the economy, or the border. The 2o24 election is about something more fundamental: decency.

The reason why the Trump hush money trial resonates so deeply is because it illustrates Trump’s lack of basic decency as a human being. Electing a president who doesn’t have decency hurts the country and the American people.

Colin Jost’s remarks were not an endorsement of Biden. They were an endorsement of decency, and Joe Biden is the decent candidate.

