Disaster For Trump As Nikki Haley Gets Over 20% Of The GOP Primary Vote In Indiana

Trump had another massive underperformance to a candidate who dropped out months ago. This time Nikki Haley got over 20% of the vote in deep red Indiana.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

Â

With more than 90% of the votes counted, Trump leads Haley 78.2% t0 21.8%. Nikki Haley got more than 20% of the vote against Donald Trump after quitting the Republican primary and not spending one single second in the state.

Indiana is one of the most Republican friendly states in the nation. There is no way that under normal circumstances a candidate like Haley who dropped out of the race, after Trump clinched the nomination should be getting anything close to 20% of the vote.

There is a segment of the Republican Party that keeps sending the message over and over again in these primaries that they do not want Donald Trump to be their party’s nominee.

The polling says that the hush money trial and all of his legal problems don’t hurt Trump with Republicans, but the primary results tell a different story.

Something is harming Trump and causing nearly a quarter of his party to turn against him.

There are warning signs flashing all around the Trump campaign that aren’t there for Democrats and Joe Biden.

Very simply stated, if Trump loses 20% of Republicans in November to either Biden or Kennedy, he will lose the 2024 presidential election.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.