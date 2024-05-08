The House Boos Marjorie Taylor Greene As She Initiates Motion To Vacate

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene initiated her motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), she was loudly booed in the House.

Read About Ivanka Trump's Plotting To Return To The White House On THE DAILY

Â

Video of Greene being booed:

Marjorie Taylor Greene initiates the motion to vacate called and is booed by the House pic.twitter.com/TqCDx5Xl6g — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2024

Greene announced that she was initiating her motion to declare the speaker chair vacant and the boos grew in the House chamber.

Rep. Greene seriously listed one of the reasons for Johnson to be removed as that he allowed a vote on expelling George Santos:

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mike Johnson gone because he allowed the vote to expel George Santos. pic.twitter.com/zbBr3cuIBO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 8, 2024

Republicans like Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) are already speaking out against this motion to vacate, “he Motion to Vacate was a bad idea in the fall, and itâ€™s an even worse idea now when we should be putting up conservative wins. Wasting our time with this distraction does a disservice to our country and the institution. Iâ€™ll continue to support @SpeakerJohnson”

Greene’s motion to vacate is already an embarrassment that is going nowhere fast. Democrats aren’t going to support it. Republicans aren’t going to support it. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has already stated that there are enough Democratic votes to table the motion to vacate.

Democrats will not allow Greene to plunge the House into chaos.

The reign of the empowered Marjorie Taylor Greene is over, and if the boos are any indication, the motion to vacate will defeated very quickly, the chaos will ended, and Democrats can turn the House back into a functional legislative body if the win the majority in November.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.