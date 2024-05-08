Trump Is Scared That He Will Be Put In Prison For “A Long Period Of Time”

Trump posted on his social media platform complaining that his free speech rights have been taken away and that he could be put in prison for a long period of time.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want. It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be PUT IN PRISON, maybe for a long period of time.

This Fascist mindset is all coming from D.C. It is a sophisticated hit job on Crooked Joe Bidenâ€™s Political Opponent, ME!. Judges Engoron and Kaplan, also of New York, are equally Corrupt, only in different ways. What these THUGS are doing is AN ATTACK ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, AND OUR ONCE GREAT NATION ITSELF. OUR FIRST AMENDMENT MUST STAND, FREE AND STRONG. â€œGIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH!â€™

Trump is going full martyr here, as he is afraid of being put in prison, but he also thinks it will help him politically. What he doesn’t seem to understand is that getting locked up won’t help him at all. Incarceration would only confirm for the majority of Americans who already hold the belief that Donald Trump is a criminal.

Donald Trump doesn’t want to go to jail, but he is trying to leverage his constant violations of the gag order to motivate his supporters because, so far, nothing has gotten them engaged or interested in his trial.

The gag order has put an end to Trump’s plan to use the trial as his campaign platform, so he has been reduced to playing the victim on Truth Social, and hoping it catches on with his declining fan base.

