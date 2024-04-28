Eric Trump Melts Down Over His Dad’s Hush Money Trial On Fox News

Eric Trump went on Fox News and appeared to be in a panic as he tried to throw excuses and conspiracy theories out there to dismiss his dad’s hush money trial.

To See President Biden's 5 Best Jokes At The White House Correspondents Dinner visit The Daily.

Eric Trump said when asked by Fox’s Maria Bartiromo about the trial:

My father’s feeling great. His poll numbers are through the roof. You see that in every single swing state he’s beating Biden. The lo out there is incredible — love out there is incredible. You saw it with the African-American voters, you see it with youth voters which was typically, obvious, a Democratic segment. And they’re all coming over to my father. My father feels great. When you play that video of Biden where he says four more years/pause, it’s the exact reason that they’re trying to tie my father up in a courtroom every single day between now and then. They know this guy doesn’t stand a chance. No one believes him. The world, Maria, is embarrassed by this man, and so what do they do?

They use legal lawfare. It came out the other day that Biden directed the FBI raid on my father’s home. Obviously, you know, Bragg is a Soros-paid, you know, D.A. No different than Fani. They want to torture my

father, but no one is believing it. Right now, Maria, New York is falling, or right? Then you have homelessness

through the roof, women being pushed in front of trains, and cops are being assassinated in their squad cars. You have little kids that are being shot in Times Square, and they’re going after a guy for $130,000 payment? Every day they close a courtroom, you know, they close the streets around the court it costs 20 times that. Every time they shut down the FDR drive, it cost 50 times that. No one believes it. All the while, in New York, you can’t go into Duane Reade, and you can’t go into CVS and buy skin lotion because it has to be locked behind plexiglass because theft is so high. And the d.a.’s entire focus is Donald Trump? Give me a break. The cup does not believe it — the country does not believe it, but this guy’s not going to make it.

Video:

Eric Trump warns that President Biden is going to be prosecuted if he loses the election. What will they prosecute Biden for? "They'll probably go after a Biden for having cocaine in the white house, for raiding his opponent's home. " pic.twitter.com/skDptHKgEb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 28, 2024

Eric Trump spewed a deranged word salad of panic and fear. The hush money trial is definitely not going well for Donald Trump. Eric Trump’s big examples of the world falling apart where women being pushed in front of trains and being unable to buy skin lotion.

There was a lot of wishful thinking on Eric Trump’s part that Biden will somehow fall apart, but underneath all of the panicked claims that everything is fine are excuses for if Donald Trump loses the election. The Trumps are going to claim that they lost because the criminal trials were all a conspiracy against dear old dad.

Eric Trump also never mentioned why his father is on trial.

No matter how they try to cover it up, there is clear panic in the Trump family over the election interference/hush money trial.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.