David Pecker Has Trump So Rattled That He Just Melted Down Outside Court

Trump made a massive mistake as he tried to change the subject from David Pecker’s testimony by calling the racist attack in Charlottesville nothing.

Trump said:

Breathtaking in this room, you saw what went on. It was breathtaking and amazing testimony. This is a trial that should have never happened. This is a case that should have never been filed and it was really an incredible, an incredible day, Open your eyes and we can’t let this continue to happen to our country.

But another matter, you know the economy has just been reported to be doing very badly, the stock market’s way down and some horrible numbers came out including very high numbers on inflation and a particular gasoline at $7.5 in California that usually leads the way it’s gonna happen here too.

And very importantly, as you look at the various colleges all over the country and beyond colleges because it’s happening in other areas too. You see what’s happening on the front, having to do with Palestine and Israel and protests and hate. Anger.

Biden is sending an absolutely horrible message, horrible, horrible message. He has no idea how to message he can’t speak. He can’t put two sentences together, he doesn’t know what to do. This is not our president. This is somebody that shouldn’t be doing what he’s doing because he can’t do it. He can’t do it. Well, we’re having protests all over. He was talking about Charlottesville. Charlottesville was a little peanut and it was nothing compared. And the hate wasn’t the kind of hate that you have here. This is tremendous hate. And we have a man that can’t talk about it because he doesn’t understand it. He doesn’t understand what’s going on with our country. He doesn’t understand that all over the world we’re being laughed at as a country because of him and his administration.

Trump is so rattled by David Pecker's testimony that he implodes and calls Charlottesville nothing, "He was talking about Charlottesville. Charlottesville was a little peanut & was nothing compared to what you have here. The hate wasn't the kind of hate that you have here." pic.twitter.com/A1bYpJbDmY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 25, 2024

Trump can’t help himself. He has to diminish the attack in Charlottesville any chance that he gets. Trump just has to stand with racists and neo-Nazis.

David Pecker’s testimony has Trump so rattled that he ran outside to try to change the subject to anything else. All of Trump’s points about America being in such terrible shape are wishful thinking on his part. Trump needs things to go wrong in America, or else he will lose the election.

The ex-president needs to divide the American people and make them angry because that is his only shot at avoiding standing trial in federal criminal cases.

Trump is desperate, and if you want to understand how damaging David Pecker’s testimony was, watch his meltdown outside the courthouse.

