Democrats Step In To Get Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Control

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries made it clear that Democrats are stepping in to get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) under control.

Leader Jeffries said at his weekly press conference:

From the very beginning of this Congress, House Republicans have visited chaos, dysfunction, and extremism on the American people. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the star of the show. The show is called Republicans Gone Wild. It is undermining the wellbeing of the American people and the preventing us from delivering real and meaningful results on the issues that matter.

House Republicans are either unwilling or unable to get Marjorie Taylor Greene and the extreme MAGA republicans under control. And so it’s going to take a bipartisan vote. coalition and partnership to accomplish that objective. We need more common sense in Washington, D. C. And less chaos. The Republicans have done nothing but deliver chaos.

We’re in the common sense business.

Video:

The Democratic decision on Greene’s motion to vacate has nothing to do with Mike Johnson, and everything to do with getting Marjorie Taylor Greene under control and ending the chaos in the House. Republicans either can’t or won’t do anything about Greene, so Democrats are going to take care of it themselves.

Never has a House minority had so much power.

Republicans have abandoned control of the House, so Hakeem Jeffries is stepping in to end Marjorie Taylor Greene’s starring role in the House GOP chaos.

