Hakeem Jeffries Could Become Speaker As Other Republicans Want To Bolt From The House

More House Republicans are fed up and want to immediately leave, if they do, there is a realistic chance that Democrats could take control of the House.

How Can Hakeem Jeffries Become Speaker Before The Election?

Fox News’s Chad Pergram posted:

But Fox is told other Republicans are fed up and could leave before the end of the Congress. Some are just exasperated. Others don’t want to face reporters peppering them in the halls with questions about the latest comments from former President Trump.

The Senate flipped control from Republicans to Democrats midway through the 107thCongress in 2001. In fact, there was one weird anomaly in the Senate in the 1950s.

Democrats had more seats that Republicans at one point – but remained in the “minority.” But the House has never changed control mid-Congress.

“House Republicans do have to be worried about holding their majority,” said Darrell West of the Brookings Institution. “It would be extraordinarily unusual. I mean, stuff like that just does not happen. But it shows the..the divisions within the Republican House caucus.”

This is why House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., characterized House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as the “leader of the Congress” last week.

“His title may not be Speaker of the House,” said Aguilar. “But he has the votes. He has the confidence of a significant portion of members.” But, if a few more Republicans step down? At this rate, Jeffries could be Speaker of the House before it’s all over.

What Would Happen If Hakeem Jeffries Became Speaker?

The House has never changed control in mid-Congress before but if it did, the nation could see a dash to pass vital legislation like never before. Basic bipartisan legislation like foreign aid to Ukraine and the bill to secure the border would fly through the House and Senate. Democrats would try to pass bills to codify Roe and protect reproductive care access nationally. There would also be a push to restore and expand the tax credits that successfully reduced child poverty during the pandemic.

The door would be open for Democrats to do things that voters want in an unprecedented election year push.

Ir would be amazing to see, and it is only a couple of more Republican departures away from happening.

