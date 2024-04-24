Arizona Justice As Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Other Trump Allies And Fake Electors Indicted In Coup Scheme

Seven Trump allies and lawyers were indicted along with all of the fake electors for the 2020 coup plot to overturn the Arizona election results.

The New York Times reported:

Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and a number of others who advised Donald J. Trump during the 2020 election were indicted in Arizona on Wednesday, along with all of the fake electors who acted on Mr. Trump’s behalf there to try to keep him in power despite his loss in the state.

…

Also indicted were Boris Epshteyn, who remains one of Mr. Trump’s most senior lawyers; Mike Roman, a Trump campaign operative in 2020, and John Eastman, an architect of the fake electors plan. Two other lawyers who advised Mr. Trump and his 2020 campaign were also indicted, Jenna Ellis and Christina Bobb.

The unanswered question is why Donald Trump wasn’t indicted. He was the beneficiary of the scheme, and without Trump putting all of the other people together, there would have been no plot.

On the surface, it looks like Donald Trump should have been indicted in Arizona. Trump also hasn’t been indicted in Michigan where he was named a co-conspirator in the Trump campaign plot to overturn the election in that state.

The only reason I can think of is what Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said when she suggested that since Trump’s plot involved multiple states, federal charges are more appropriate. Trump is charged federally for the plot, and the Supreme Court will hear that case tomorrow morning as Trump has tried to claim presidential immunity.

Whether Trump gets charged in each swing state or not, the overarching point is that the coup plotters are facing justice and going down.

With another presidential election just months away, the states are sending a message that a repeat of 2020 by Trump and his lackeys will not be tolerated.

