RNC Election Integrity Counsel Indicted In Arizona Fake Elector Scheme

The RNC’s Chief Election Integrity Counsel, Christina Bobb, has been indicted for her role in the Arizona fake elector scheme.

CNN reported at the time Bobb was added to the RNC:

Trump attorney Christina Bobb, a former correspondent at the Trump-aligned One America News Network, will join as senior counsel for election integrity. Bobb was very active in promoting Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen and authored a book called “Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024.”

“I’m honored to join the RNC and thrilled the new leadership is focused on election integrity. I look forward to working to secure our elections and restore confidence in the process,” Bobb said in a statement to CNN.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Fast-forward to this evening, when The New York Times reported, “Two other lawyers who advised Mr. Trump and his 2020 campaign were also indicted, Jenna Ellis and Christina Bobb.”

Bobb was also involved in Trump’s illegal hiding of stolen classified documents from the federal government at Mar-a-Lago.

Bobb was also planted at the Department of Homeland Security by Trump while he was president, and she was such a bad lawyer that she wasn’t trusted to use the copier.

The one characteristic that Bobb possesses is that she is a Trump election-denying true believer, and her willingness to do anything for Trump has gotten her indicted in Arizona.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.