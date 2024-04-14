Trump Violates The Logan Act By Reposting Threat To Iran

Trump illegally interfered in US Middle East policy in violation of the Logan Act by reposting a threat to Iran.

Trump reposted on Truth Social this Sen. Rick Scott X post:

This is the strength we need back in the White House! https://t.co/rvs7IQf7sk — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 14, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

The Logan Act states:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply, himself or his agent, to any foreign government or the agents thereof for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects.

Donald Trump is a private citizen. He has no authority to conduct foreign policy on behalf of the United States. Trump is interfering and undermining US foreign policy with his repost of an old statement that he made.

Trump thinks that this is an example of his projection of strength. He probably believes that he is campaigning, but he is undermining the foreign policy of the nation, and he has no legal authority to do so.

At a minimum, he is attempting to undermine President Biden’s authority and sabotage the nation’s foreign policy. At worst, Donald Trump is a rogue operator illegally trying to make US policy in violation of the law.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.