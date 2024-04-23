Just 1 Protester Shows Up To Support Trump At Manhattan Court

Trump is angry that no one is showing up to support him at his criminal trial, and today just one MAGA protester showed up for the ex-president.

Today's courthouse Trump supporter count is down to 1. https://t.co/vRslGAD7l8 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 23, 2024

Before the trial started today, Trump said, “What’s going on is a disgrace. And that’s interesting outside for great Americans people who want to come down and they want to protest at the court and they want to protest peacefully. We have more police presence here than anyone’s ever seen but blocks. You can’t get near this door and yet you have nobody up at college. We have very radical people wanting to rip the colleges down the universities down.”

Trump thinks that the police are keeping supporters away from his trial, but the reality is that Trump’s supporters don’t seem to care about the trial and aren’t interested in showing up. Trump’s supporters are both grossly misinformed about the criminal charges that he is facing, and if they do know about them, they don’t care.

Donald Trump thought that he could get his supporters outraged on his behalf and they would storm the streets. This play worked in 2020, because his supporters voted in the election and had an interest in the outcome. Trump supporters had nothing to do with the conspiracy to hide information from voters or the payments to Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s supporters show how little they care about this trial by not coming to court to protest for the defendant.

