Legal Expert: Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump is About Election Interference

Ex-president Donald Trump faces a lot of legal issues, some of which are about overt attempts to interfere in the 2020 election that he lost by a wide margin. But it turns out that the so-called “hush money” trial is also about alleged election interference by the then candidate for president.

So, two different elections, two different election interference cases, which speaks to Donald Trump’s character in a way that is hardly an endorsement of him to be president of any democratic institution, let alone an entire country.

Legal expert Norm Eisen, who is in the court room this Monday morning, pointed out that hush money isn’t a crime, “but allegedly deceiving voters to grasp power is.”

Watch as he explains here:

Hush money isn’t a crime—but allegedly deceiving voters to grasp power is That’s why Bragg’s case is an election interference one as I unpacked in my new book #TryingTrump 👉 https://t.co/K2Ph50eiMd & I explained @CNN w/ @jimsciutto — TN pic.twitter.com/ytlGO8BZ6t — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) April 15, 2024

Lest you think Eisen is just one of many lawyers opining about this case, he has actually written a book about this trial, “Trying Trump: A Guide to His First Election Interference Criminal Trial.” He was also the counsel in the first impeachment of Donald Trump.

In this discussion, we learn that the “fundamental legal issue” is the allegation of killing a story that deprived voters of a right to know something that might have impacted their vote.

Eisen clarifies that hush money is not a crime. But Alvin Bragg says there is a pattern with Trump using a payment of $130,000 to deprive voters of essential information, which Eisen points out is $127,000 over the limit of a campaign contribution.

“This payment was made to deprive voters of essential information, which in turn was covered up with the intent to effect an election,” the CNN legal expert explained.

Eisen points out that this is an identical pattern to the allegations Jack Smith is making — of deceiving voters in an effort to effect an election with the ultimate purpose of grasping power.

In Jack Smith’s case, he was appointed to oversee the investigation into Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Speaking of themes, there is also the Georgia case against Trump, in which prosecutors allege Trump attempted to remain in power using criminal tactics that are normally used by mobsters, to keep him in power. Thus, the ex-president was indicted for racketeering under the state’s RICO law.

“Alvin Bragg might not prove it, but that’s why this is an alleged election interference case,” Eisen finishes.

So while the more salacious aspects of this case are what grabs attention,

Donald Trump is credibly being accused in three different cases of some form of election interference over multiple elections.

While each of these cases need to be proven and are as of now allegations, the fact that they are being made by three different cases in different jurisdictions using methods more aligned with a mobster than a political candidate suggests that Donald Trump will take any power he can seize.

This is not a good trait in a person trusted with the nuclear codes and national security secrets that they might, hypothetically, use to influence hostile foreign powers to help them seize power.

