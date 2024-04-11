Poll Shows Abortion Is A More Powerful Issue With Voters Than Immigration

A poll of 63 battleground House districts found that abortion edged out immigration as a dealbreaker issue for voters.

A national DCCC-commissioned poll of more than 1,000 likely voters in 63 competitive House battleground districts found that immigration and abortion were the top two “dealbreaker” issues for respondents. In the poll conducted March 5-10, 36% of voters said they couldn’t support a candidate who disagreed with them on abortion, while 33% said the same for immigration.

The poll found the top attack lines against Republican candidates were on abortion. When voters were told Republicans want to pass a national abortion ban, 52% said that was very concerning. The same percentage said it was very concerning that Republicans supported overturning Roe v. Wade.

This poll even though it is a DCCC poll shows that immigration isn’t the runaway winning issue that Republicans think it is. It also reveals that Trump gave Democrats wide open path to discuss the immigration issue when he killed the bipartisan border security bill.

Trump is trying to run away from abortion because it is the issue that resonates most with swing voters. Donald Trump is trying to fool voters into taking the issue off the table with that age old Republican strategy of lying about their position.

Republicans have a big problem on abortion, and they aren’t going to be able to neutralize it by talking about states’ rights, or pretending like the position that they have held for decades has suddenly changed.

If abortion is the top dealbreaker issue in battleground districts, Republicans will lose the election.

