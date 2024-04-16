Republicans In Disarray As Mike Johnson To Face Motion To Vacate

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie are promising to bring the motion to vacate against Mike Johnson which means the Speaker will need Democratic votes to keep his job.

The motion to vacate against Mike Johnson is going to happen.

Rep. Massie (R-KY) told reporters, “I asked him to resign and what he what he said he said he would not. And then I said, well, you’re the one who’s going to put us into this because the motion is going to get called. Okay. The motion will get called, and then he’s going to lose more votes than Kevin McCarthy and I have told him this in private, like weeks ago.”

This means — after Gallagher resigns — Johnson would almost certainly need Democrats to save his job if the motion to oust him comes up for a vote.

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz says he would save Mike Johnson’s job if MTG brings motion to oust him.

Others like Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi also said they would vote to save Johnson

“Democrats don’t even let her rename post offices, I’m not gonna let her make a motion to vacate,” Moskowitz told me.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has said that Democrats will save Johnson if he does the right thing and passes a bill to aid Ukraine. Anything less than that, and Democrats will not help him save his job.

The motion to vacate is going to happen. Once Rep. Greene formally introduces it, the House has to hold a vote within two legislative days.

Mike Johnson could lose his job because the Putin GOP wants to block all aid to Ukraine.

If Johnson does right by Ukraine, Democrats will help him. If not, Democrats are going to let House Republicans throw the body back into chaos.

