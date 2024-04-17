Mike Johnson Says House Will Vote On Ukraine Aid On Saturday

Speaker Mike Johnson is moving forward with a package of four bills, including aid to Ukraine, that the House will try to pass on Saturday.

Johnson wrote to House Republicans:



After significant Member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will be posting soon today the text of three bills that will fund Americaâ€™s national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, including a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability.

These will be brought to the floor under a structured rule that will allow for an amendment process, alongside a fourth bill that includes the REPO Act, TikTok bill, sanctions and other measures to confront Russia, China, and Iran.

The Rules Committee will also be posting text on a border security bill that includes the core components of H.R.2, under a separate rule that will allow for amendments.

Text of the first three bills will be posted shortly, while the fourth bill under the same rule will be posted later today. The border security bill will also be posted later today.

By posting text of these bills as soon as they are completed, we will ensure time for a robust amendment process. We expect the vote on final passage on these bills to be on Saturday evening.

Thank you all for your feedback and support. I value every Member of this conference and look forward to continuing our work together.

Importantly, Johnson didn’t change the bill from what he proposed on Monday. There was no caving to Marjorie Taylor Greene and the far right of the House.

Johnson is daring Greene to bring up her motion to vacate against him.

If Johnson follows through with his end of the deal, expect a handful of Democrats to pitch in and vote against the motion to vacate, as Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries suggested would happen if Speaker Johnson passed a bill on Ukraine aid.

Johnson and his aides are reportedly fine with using Democratic votes to keep the speakership, so it looks like, unless things fall apart, and this is the Republican majority House so anything is possible, Ukraine aid will be passed by Saturday night.

