Clarence Thomas Minimized The 1/6 Insurrection During SCOTUS Arguments

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife was involved in the Trump plot to overturn the 2020, minimized the 1/6 insurrection during SCOTUS arguments.

The Supreme Court was hearing arguments related to the federal law about obstructing an official proceeding that has been used to charge 350 Trump insurrectionists.

Justice Clarence Thomas took it a step beyond and downplayed the insurrection:

In oral argument today, Justice Thomas is minimizing the severity of the 1/6 insurrection at the Capitol. Perhaps that's because his wife was part of the conspiracy. What a disgrace that he's sitting on this case. #SCOTUS To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) April 16, 2024

Justice Thomas just suggested J6, legally, is no different than any other violent attempt to disrupt official proceedings https://t.co/QGuqWA7GZw — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) April 16, 2024

Justice Thomas should not be hearing this case. He should be recused because he has a clear conflict of interest. Justice Thomas’s wife Ginni was involved in the plot to overturn the election. Ginni Thomas pressured election officials in states like Arizona to overturn the results.

Each time that Clarence Thomas violates basic ethic standards, the crisis of credibility at the Supreme Court grows.

