Trump And Mike Johnson To Massively Humiliate Themselves At Joint Press Conference

Trump and Mike Johnson will introduce a bill to prevent noncitizens from voting even though it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote.

Punchbowl News reported, “Johnson is scheduled to appear with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to introduce a bill that would make it illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. Of course, itâ€™sÂ been illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, and there’s no evidence it happens, despite Trump’s claims otherwise. And a Trump-Johnson proposal like this will never pass the Senate.”

CNN added:

We’vWe’verd there are going to talk about two things. One thing is that they are expected to re-litigate the 2020 election, which isn’isn’tt surprising since both of them tried to overturn that election. Johnson was actually key behind the scenes, trying to get these congressional signatures on a lawsuit and Texas that would have tried to overturn the election, but the other big thing that they seem to be talking about is this idea of noncitizens voting. There’s a conversation about whether they’they’reg to present some kind of bill, but we know that they’re going to draw attention to this issue. Now, I want to be very clear. There is currently a federal ban on noncitizens voting in federal elections. So that is a non-issue.

Video:

Trump’s campaign about nothing to introduce a bill for a law that already exists, “There is currently a federal ban on noncitizens since voting in federal elections. So that is a non-issue.” pic.twitter.com/aH20e8hNZ3 â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 12, 2024

Donald Trump and Mike Johnson will be holding a pointless event to once again claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and to propose a law that already exists.

Trump and Johnson will be attacking the trust that the American people have in the election process while humiliating themselves with a proposal that is nothing more than a pretense to push a conspiracy theory.

Here is hoping that cable news puts democracy first and doesn’t fall for Trump’s anti-democracy con.

