Kevin McCarthy Suggests Matt Gaetz Had Sex With An Underage Girl

At an event, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) ousted him because he wouldn’t dismiss the ethics complaint about Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

McCarthy said:

And adds a few seconds later: "Did he do it? I don't know." https://t.co/S90dxOoRPv — Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) April 9, 2024

The Kevin McCarthy revenge tour seems to be in full swing.

McCarthy did give himself an out by saying that he didn’t know if Matt Gaetz had sex with a 17 year old girl, but he knew that Gaetz wanted him to get rid of the ethics investigation into whether or not Gaetz had sex with a 17 year old girl, and that is why he was ousted as speaker.

Kevin McCarthy is still bitter about losing his job, and seems to be intent on getting revenge against those far right members of the House Republican conference who led the charge against him.

The former speaker has a lot of money in his political action committee and he has already used some of it to target Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) who turned on McCarthy during the motion to vacate, but his rage seems especially strong for Gaetz who was the ringleader and seemed set on getting rid of Kevin McCarthy from day one.

Kevin McCarthy is gone, but it looks like he is trying to take Matt Gaetz with him.

