Trump Gives Laughably Horrendous Press Conference Performance With Mike Johnson

Donald Trump yelled about the criminal cases and the value of Mar-a-Lago while trying to dodge and spin abortion questions in a horrible press conference.

Trump first complained about the value of Mar-a-Lago in the New York fraud case:

Trump literally walked out to the microphone and immediately complained about the valuation of Mar-a-Lago in his fraud case. pic.twitter.com/Dl5JT1quEI â€" Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 12, 2024

Speaker Mike Johnson then pushed the already debunked claim that illegal immigrants are going to vote in the presidential election:

Speaker Mike Johnson lies and claims that illegal immigrants can register to vote and vote by signing up for a driver’s license or welfare. These claims have been fact checked and they aren’t true. Fact Check: https://t.co/MZxZGpn8BO pic.twitter.com/KlPkj3kyvk â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 12, 2024

Trump recycled his lie that Democrats want to kill babies after they are born:

Trump repeats his lie that Democrats are executing babies after they are born. pic.twitter.com/XKbRSbCt5s â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 12, 2024

After lying and saying FISA was used to spy on his presidential campaign and calling Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate “unfortunate.” Trump said that he would testify at his Manhattan criminal trial:

The whole event was 20 minutes long, including the questions. Trump repeated his dodges on abortion, fearmongered on immigration, and revealed that he is the Newsmax grandpa presidential candidate.

Trump didn’t offer the American people any ideas or solutions, and if a viewer were watching who doesn’t get their news from Fox News or Newsmax, they would have no idea what Trump was talking about.

The Trump-Johnson event was terrible, really bad, almost Saturday Night Live cold open parody bad.

Donald Trump reminded the nation that he is only running for president again to try to avoid a criminal conviction and potentially prison.

