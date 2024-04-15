Reality Slaps Trump As Majority Of Voters Think He Committed Serious Crimes

Reality has finally arrived for Trump and the Republican Party as a majority of voters think the ex-president committed serious crimes.

Politico reported:

A majority of voters believe former President Donald Trump has committed “serious federal crimes,” according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

Fifty-three percent of likely voters said they believe this, while 39 percent of those surveyed said they did not believe that Trump committed serious crimes. Nine percent said they didn’t know or didn’t answer the question.

The numbers broken down by party affiliation show that 90 percent of Democrats believe he has committed serious crimes, while 17 percent of Republicans fall in this category. Forty-nine percent of independents shared this sentiment.

Trump can rant and rave outside the courthouse and on his social media platform every day about how the trial is a political conspiracy to get him, but a majority of voters aren’t buying it.

The big number to watch is how Independents feel about the criminal cases against Donald Trump. Independents are already at 49% who believe that Trump committed serious federal crimes. That number could skyrocket if Trump is convicted in Manhattan.

If the ex-president loses a majority of Independents, along with 17% of Republicans, he can’t win the election.

The idea that the criminal charges were helping Trump was always political spin.

The reality is that most Americans already think that Trump committed serious federal crimes. A conviction in Manhattan will make Trump unelectable.

